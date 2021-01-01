Avano AV3272VNWR Bali 71-5/8" Acrylic Whirlpool Bathtub for Drop-In Installations with Right Drain White Tub Whirlpool Drop-In

Avano AV3272VNWR Bali 71-5/8" Acrylic Whirlpool Bathtub for Drop-In Installations with Right Drain Product Features:Covered under Avano's 10 year limited warranty against manufacturer defects, 1 years parts replacement and 90 days laborTub constructed of acrylicAir bath - air injection system gives the user a unique, relaxing bathing experienceDrop-in installationA textured slip-resistant bottom takes the worry out of slipping and sliding as you move about the tubEquipped with an overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageProduct Technologies / Benefits:Material - Acrylic: A strong, flex resistant material with a smooth finish that resists chipping and cracking, as well as being easy to clean.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 23" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 32-1/2" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 71-5/8" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 20-1/2" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 52-3/4" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Width (Top): 22-3/4" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls)Basin Length (Top): 63" (right to left measurement of the top of basin walls)Water Depth: 16" (depth of water at tub’s maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 65 gallonsDrain Location: RightBlower Motor Voltage: 110 VBlower Motor Amperage: 15 Drop-In White