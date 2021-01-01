Avano AV3060WIRS Walk-In Tubs 60" Gel Coated Soaking Bathtub for Alcove Installations with Right Drain Roman Tub Faucet and Handshower White Walk In

Avano AV3060WIRS Walk-In Tubs 60" Gel Coated Soaking Bathtub for Alcove Installations with Right Drain, Roman Tub Faucet and Handshower Product Features:Covered under Avano's limited lifetime warranty for door seal, 1 year for electrical and 3 months laborTub covered in a gel coatingSoaking bath – Provides the user a soothing and relaxing experienceThree wall alcove installationA textured slip-resistant bottom takes the worry out of slipping and sliding as you move about the tubEquipped with an overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageADA compliant – complies with the standards set forth by the American’s with Disabilities Act for bath tubsIncludes tiling flange to assist with installationProduct Technologies / Benefits:Product Specifications:Overall Height: 37-1/4" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 30" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 60" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 20" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 37" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Maximum Water Capacity: 70 gallonsDrain Location: Right Alcove White