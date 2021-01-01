Avano AV3054LH Walk-In Tubs 53-7/8" Acrylic Whirlpool Bathtub for Alcove Installations with Left Drain Roman Tub Faucet and Handshower Biscuit Walk

Avano AV3054LH Walk-In Tubs 53-7/8" Acrylic Whirlpool Bathtub for Alcove Installations with Left Drain, Roman Tub Faucet and Handshower Product Features:Covered under Avano's limited lifetime warranty for door seal, 1 year for electrical and 3 months laborTub constructed of acrylicAir bath - air injection system gives the user a unique, relaxing bathing experienceThree wall alcove installationA textured slip-resistant bottom takes the worry out of slipping and sliding as you move about the tubEquipped with an overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageADA compliant – complies with the standards set forth by the American’s with Disabilities Act for bath tubsIncludes tiling flange to assist with installationProduct Technologies / Benefits:Material - Acrylic: A strong, flex resistant material with a smooth finish that resists chipping and cracking, as well as being easy to clean.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 37" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 29-7/8" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 53-7/8" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 20" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 36-1/2" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Maximum Water Capacity: 60 gallonsDrain Location: LeftBlower Motor Voltage: 110 VBlower Motor Amperage: 15 Alcove Biscuit