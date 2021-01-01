From digitalpersona inc.
AV2000 Powerline Adapter 2 Gigabit Ports Ethernet Over Power PlugPlay Power Saving 2x2 MIMO Noise Filtering Extra Power Socket for other Devices.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Power line adapter provides up to 2000Mbps Ethernet over Power; Ideal to be Ethernet extender who can easily go over the walls As network adapters Supporting Home Plug AV2, Easy to add Multiple adapters and works under 110 240V; The Best Powering: 'the Best Power line networking kit' the wire cutter Gigabit port, give you Full speed of Your internet; Transmission speeds: Ethernet 10/100/1000 Mbps, range 300 meters In house Power saving automatically reduces Power consumption by up to 85 percent Plug & Play, No new wires and no configuration required; Compatible with all AV2000, AV1300, AV1200, AV1000, AV600, AV500 & AV200 PowerPoint adapters; Modulation technology: off Data encryption by 128 bit AES to make the network safe and private Industry leading Support: 2 year and Free 24/7 technical Support