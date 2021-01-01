Aux Cord Stereo Audio Cable 35mm Unbreakable great for iPhones iPads Headphones Smartphones Notebooks MP3 Players Cars other devices with 35mm Aux.

UNMATCHED SIGNAL & AUDIO QUALITY - Polished gold-plated connectors ensure you get reliable, crisp sound while eliminating signal loss to hit every note USE AT HOME OR ON THE GO - Use your aux to aux cable with any 3.5mm aux port. The flexible cable makes it easy to connect your car stereo, smartphone, Hifi system, laptop, iPod, iPhone, iPad, and all other audio-playing devices WITHSTANDS CONSTANT USE - The full-metal connector provides a reliable fit, no matter how many times its inserted or removed. Weve also put your cable through rigorous quality-control checks to ensure long-lasting durability and audio quality LONG LASTING QUALITY SOUND - A double shielded connection means you get crystal clear sound without interruption. The 24K gold-plated, corrosion-resistant connections ensure it stays this way for years 36 MONTHS MANUFACTURER WARRANTY