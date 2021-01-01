From products of nature

Aux Cable Audio Cable with Microphone and inline Control 35mm Male to Male Cable Headphone Cable Premium Nylon Auxiliary Cord for Headphones PS4.

Description

Universal Compatibility: 3.5mm Replacement Audio Cable compatible with phones, tablets, MP3 players, car stereo, Hi-Fi, portable speaker or other 3.5mm-compatible devices. In-line Microphone and Remote: You can easily turn the headphones into the one for hands free call or pause/play/skip songs without taking out your phone. Tangle Free design: Coated with fabric braided, this design prevents tangling and makes the cable easy to store. You can wind it without having to worry about knots or kinks. Durable Metal Connectors: Built with high-quality polished metal connectors and corrosion-resistant gold-plated 3.5mm connectors. The plugs are durable enough to withstand heavy usage. And the gold-plated 3.5mm connectors ensure the cleanest sound possible, seamlessly transmits stereo audio for high quality sound. What you get: 1x3.5mm Audio Cable with Microphone. ThorFire's 40 days Refund, 18 months hassle-free with considerate

