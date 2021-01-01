GOLDEN DRAGON ASSOCIATIO Autumn Twilight 12-Light Mystic Gold Chandelier

Like dewdrops under a forest canopy, Golden Lighting's Autumn Twilight collection displays glistening glass beads that cascade from organic leaves and branches. This nod to nature gets a modern twist with a Mystic Gold finish making it a natural in contemporary settings. Candelabra bulbs provide an inner source of illumination that causes the light to sparkle and reflect playfully off the countless gleaming surfaces sparking both curiosity and conversation. This 12-light chandelier creates a dramatic focal point suited for prominent living and dining areas as well as lobbies.