Trademark Fine Art 'Autumn Snow' Canvas Art by Kurt Shaffer Photographs

Artist: Kurt Shaffer PhotographsSubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a photograph of a tree with autumn foliage and snow on the branches. Prominent Colors: Tan, Black, Brown, Wine, White As a self-taught photographer, Kurt is passionate about the photo-art he creates. Growing up in California, Illinois and elsewhere, Kurt found much to photograph from the start. A deep love of nature and its conservation was sparked during his scouting years by his Eagle Scout father, while from his artistic mother he inherited his natural eye for composition. “My therapy is time spent in nature,” he says, which he shares in the purest form possible, noting that “what I photograph in nature is not subjected to Photoshop manipulation.” This not only carries over from decades of shooting film where manipulation was not even thought of. Since 1980, Kurt has called Cleveland, Ohio home, and has found endless photographic opportunity throughout the state, in every season. He often startles viewers with the beauty he finds in the commonplace: “I see beauty in places and things many pass by unawares.” Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.