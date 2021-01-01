'Autumn Rainy Forest in Crimea' Photographic Print on Wrapped Canvas

Features:Product Type: PhotographPrint Type: Photographic PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Cotton CanvasAdditional Materials: Ink and WoodColor: Gray/BrownTotal Number of Pieces Included: 1Pieces Included: Orientation (Size: 12" H x 20" W x 1" D, 16" H x 32" W x 1" D, 20" H x 40" W x 1" D, 30" H x 40" W x 1" D, 8" H x 12" W x 1" D): HorizontalSize (Size: 12" H x 20" W x 1" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 16" H x 32" W x 1" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 20" H x 40" W x 1" D): Large 33"-40"Size (Size: 30" H x 40" W x 1" D): Large 33"-40"Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: YesWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: North AmericaCountry of Origin: CanadaSubject: Landscape & NatureAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: ForestFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: FallHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Autumn Rainy Forest in CrimeaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In CanadaEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: Rustic / LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Desert LodgeFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasTextual Art Transcript: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoWEEE Recycling Required: NoRecycled Content: NoCE Certified: UKCA Marked: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 20" W x 1" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 32" W x 1" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 40" W x 1" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 40" W x 1" D): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 1" D): 8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 20" W x 1" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 32" W x 1" D): 32Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 40" W x 1" D, 30" H x 40" W x 1" D): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 1" D): 12Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 40" W x 1" D): 37Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 8" H x 12" W x 1" D