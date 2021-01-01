From ashley furniture
Autumn Park Wood 30X40 Acrylic Wall Art, Orange
Make a stylishly cozy statement when you hang the Autumn Park Wood Wall Art. This work of art brings color and calm to your home. A touch of autumn at the edge of a forest done in soft watercolor will add an eye-catching element to your decor. Printed on acrylic, this piece has a glistening finish to add vibrancy and clarity. Each piece Includes a rear flush mount frame, giving added depth and dimension for a polished and sophisticated look.