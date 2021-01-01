20-in X 24-in Oil painting on canvas. Hand painted oil reproduction of a famous Claude Monet painting, Autumn on the Seine at Argenteuil. The original masterpiece was created in 1873. Today it has been carefully recreated detail-by-detail, color-by-color to near perfection. While Monet successfully captured life's reality in many of his works, his aim was to analyze the ever-changing nature of color and light. Those who view Monet's work cannot help but have a deep appreciation for the classic Impressionist's talent! This work of art has the same emotions and beauty as the original. Why not grace your home with this reproduced masterpiece? This classic landscape will being calm and serenity to any room in your home! Frame Description: Moderne Blanc Frame La Pastiche Autumn on the seine at argenteuil Framed 22.75-in H x 26.75-in W Coastal Painting on Canvas | 688576802848