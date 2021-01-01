Autumn LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Iron - Finish: Iron - (139756-1016)

The Autumn LED Linear Suspension Light captures the movement of leaves as they gracefully fall from tree branches. Part of the Four Seasons collection, this pendant features stylized hand-forged metal leaves that give the illusion of being permanently caught in the wind. The organic shape of the leaves contrasts with the rectangular frame, giving it a more contemporary feel. Features an LED light source in the rectangular frame that provides ambient and direct downlight, ideal for modern dining rooms, living rooms, and hospitality spaces. This pendant is slope ceiling adjustable to 45 degree and includes an adjustable cable, stem, and canopy kit. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Iron. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting