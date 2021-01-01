From certified international
Certified International Autumn Harvest 14 in. x 10 in. Multicolored Earthenware Rectangular Platter
Advertisement
Welcome the arrival of fall with Certified International’s Autumn Harvest Rectangular Platter designed by the artist Danhui Nai. Colorful pumpkins and autumn leaves abound in rich fall shades on this ceramic generously sized 14 in. L x 10 in. W Rectangular Platter. Perfect for serving your favorite family meal. Coordinating plates, mugs, bowls and serve ware is available to complete the look of autumn in your home.