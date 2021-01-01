Unique Loom Autumn Cinnamon Multi 2' 6 x 10' 0 Runner Rug

Complement any room with this Unique Loom 2 ft. x 10 ft. Runner. This runner features a transitional style, ideal as a versatile finishing touch piece to your living area for a look that achieves the best of both worlds. This runner will add elegance to any hallway. It has stain-resistant fabrics and fade-resistant materials, which ensure it will not discolor. It has a 100% polypropylene design, making it a long-lasting option for your home. Made with multi-colored elements, this runner adds a vibrant touch to your space that will create a cheerful vibe. It has an abstract pattern, making it a perfect statement piece for your living area with its rich visual texture.