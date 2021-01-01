From fuwafuva
Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker 26 Pounds In 24 Hours With Ice Scoop And Basket
Advertisement
Enjoy an ice cold beverage anytime with this ice maker. The ice maker is designed to make daily life simpler and happier. It`s easy to use and provides an ample amount of ice in as little as 6 minutes. This ice maker is compact to fit on countertops or tables, it`s a perfect choice for pool parties, home bars, dorm rooms, office and more. wherever you need it, it produces an amazing 26 pounds of ice a day, so you know you`ll never run out of ice.