From ropalia
Blue Automatic Ice Maker,Countertop Ice Machine With Scoop And Basket For Home/Kitchen/Office/Bar
Advertisement
Produces 9 bullet-shaped ice per cycle. Up to 26 LBS ice cubes for 24 hours.Appliance Type: Freestanding Ice MakerIncluded: Ice Basket/Ice Scoop/DrainIce Cube Size: 0.95*0.78'' / 1.1*0.9inIce Basket Capacity: 1.5 LBSWater Tank Capacity: 2LInstallation Type: CountertopMaterial Type: ABSDimensions: 11.8” x 10.2” x 8.7”Net Weight: 15.7lbsRated Voltage/Frequency: 115V/60HzIce Making Current: 1.7AIce Harvest Current: 2.0ARefrigerant R600aDefrost Type:Automatic / Frost FreeCompressor Type:Air Cooled