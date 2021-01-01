Auto Sound Music Beat Activated Car Stickers Equalizer Glow LED Light Audio Voice Rhythm Lamp 70cm X 16cm / 27.5in X 6.3in (Blue)

Best Quality Guranteed. As smart as it can dance to music: It has a built in graphic equalizer, which are moving according to the background sound (similar to a normal equalizer). Different music or sound volume will activate a different equalizer panel, so you can adjust its sensitivity to pick up different dancing sticker. Space & Energy saving: It's thickness is only 0.35mm and can be roll up to store. And it only takes 1mW per spare centimeters, saving energy as much as possible for you. When driving at night, this sticker can be flashing in blue cool light, which makes your car safe and beautiful. It is fun, fresh and modern to decorate this dynamic car sticker on your rear windshield or side window. Gives a unique feel/look of your vehicle: It is easy to attach the sticker to the car window via the double faced adhesive tape. And the entire installation just takes about minutes. Size: 70cm x 16cm/ 27.5in X 6.3in