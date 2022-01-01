Kuhn Rikon Auto Safety Master Opener for Cans, Bottles and Jars, 9 x 2.75 inches, Black

Five separate opener functions within a single gadget - open standard and ring-pull cans/tins, crown-cap (beer-style) bottles, screw-top (PET) bottles and jars with ease Automatically attaches via ‘lock-on’ technology that grips the lid (no need to clamp it on) and long handle provides extra grip/leverage Designed to be safe (opens cans/tins without cutting the metal, which leaves no sharp edges on the rim or lid) and to prevent cross-contamination/maximise hygiene (opener doesn’t make contact with the contents of the can/tin) Lids are removed via mini-pliers/pincers once opened (no need to handle) - watch the video to see the Auto Safety Master Opener in action Easy to clean (wipe with a damp cloth; don’t put in the dishwasher). Dimensions: 9 (L) x 2.75 (W) x 2. 75 (H) inches, Weight: 0.25 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kuhn Rikon