Autism Awareness Family Apparel Autism Mom Saurus Rex Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The Autism Mom Saurus Rex is perfect gift for autism teacher. If you have a autism son, daughter, kids or autism teens and you are a autism mom or autism dad, this puzzle tee and awareness apparel fits perfect for you. See The Able Not The Label when you are searching for autism gifts for women. Love Needs No Words, this is autism and autism is Accept Understand and Love. Perfect gift for adults and autisml and autisme awareness month. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only