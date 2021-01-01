Authority Cuts in Gravy Adult Wet Dog Food, Size: 13 oz, Flavor: Beef | PetSmart

Provide your adult dog with delicious taste and the nutrients he needs to thrive by serving Authority Everyday Health Cuts in Gravy Beef & Rice Entree Adult Dog Food. This delicious food helps to promote lean muscles, a healthy heart, healthy skin and a shiny coat, and includes the great taste of beef and rice in each and every bite. Key Benefits: Protein helps maintain lean muscles and a healthy heart Omega-3 and 6 Fatty Acids help nourish healthy skin and a shiny coat No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives Item Number: 5278698 Brand: Authority Food Type: Cuts in Gravy Life Stage: Adult (Ages 1-7) Flavor: Beef & Rice Weight: 13 oz (368 g) NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Beef Broth, Beef, Beef Liver, Chicken, Rice, Dried Egg Product, Potato Starch, Wheat Gluten, Canola Oil, Corn Starch, Guar Gum, Dried Plain Beet Pulp, Natural Flavor, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Nitrate, Niacin Supplement, d-Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid) Minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Copper Proteinate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulfate, Potassium Iodide), Choline Chloride Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 8.0%Crude Fat (min) 4.5%Crude Fiber (max) 2.0%Moisture (max) 80.0% % Omega-6 Fatty Acids* (min) 0.5% Omega-3 Fatty Acids* (min) 0.05% Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles. Caloric Content: 1, 055 kcal/kg, 388 kcal/can DAILY FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Amount of food your dog requires will depend on activity, age, environment, and breed. Feed at room temperature and refrigerate unused portion. Always provide access to clean fresh water. Toy 3-12 lb: 1/2- 1-1/4 cans dailySmall 13-20 lb: 1-1/4 - 1-3/4 cans dailyMedium 21-50 lb: 1-3/4 - 3 cans dailyLarge: 51-90 lb: 3 - 4-1/2 cans dailyX-Large 90+ lb: 4-1/2 cans daily*Add 3/4 can for every 25 lb of body weight over 90 lb. Authority Cuts in Gravy Adult Wet Dog Food, Size: 13 oz, Flavor: Beef | PetSmart