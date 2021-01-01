Authentic M21500499TB MultiPurpose Nylon Label for General Identification Wire Marking and Laboratory Labeling Black on White material Designed for.

Best Quality Guranteed. Made from 's B 499 Nylon Cloth material, which has a protective polyamide coating and permanent acrylic adhesive that keeps tape adhered to surfaces, even in autoclave, freezer, and liquid nitrogen environments Nylon cloth tape with multiple use cases including cable and wire labeling, general purpose marking of laboratory items, equipment panels, and faceplates Low profile tape adheres well to surfaces that are smooth, rough, highly textured, or powder coated, as well as to irregular surfaces or surfaces with low surface energy Permanent acrylic adhesive and a polyamide coating, and prints in black text on a white background with a matte finish RoHS compliant to 2005/618/EC MCV amendment to RoHS Directive 2002/95/EC; UL approved; CSA accepted Always use official labels designed for use with BMP21-PLUS, BMP21-LAB, IDPAL and LABPAL Label Printers