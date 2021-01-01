Austrinus Nebraska Pillow in , Spun Polyester Double Sided Print/Throw Pillow

Features:Cover: Machine wash separately in cold water, gentle cycle, mild detergent, do not bleach, tumble dry lowInsert: Spot clean/dry clean onlyProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowU.S. States: NebraskaCover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: NoFill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: TanShape: SquarePillow Set: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyReversible: YesReverse Side Color: TanReverse Side Pattern: Style: Modern & ContemporaryHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayTheme: Washing Method: Dry clean;Spot cleanLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: Spefications:CE Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: CertiPUR-US Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 14" x 14"): 14Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" x 16"): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" x 18"): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" x 20"): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 26" x 26"): 26Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 28" x 28"): 28Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" x 36"): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 40" x 40"): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 14" x 14"): 14Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" x 16"): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" x 18"): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" x 20"): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 26" x 26"): 26Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" x 28"): 28Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" x 36"): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" x 40"): 40Assembly:Warranty: Color: Black, Size: 14" x 14"