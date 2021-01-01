Trademark Fine Art 'Australian Shepherd Red' Canvas Art by John W. Golden

Artist: John W. GoldenSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features an Australian Shepherd on a blue background. Born in 1967, John Golden is the son of a watercolorist mother and a folk singer storyteller father. He loved to draw from an early age, and for that reason, his school work often suffered. When John was 10 years old, his mother opened a gallery to show and sell her watercolors. John spent half of his afternoons in the back room of the gallery, building model buildings out of scrap mat board and the other half wandering the historic city around the gallery. Many historic but decrepit buildings had recently been torn down, so the area was full of scrap materials, found relics and textures, and John developed a love for the unintentional design that exists in urban environments. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.