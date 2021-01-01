From unique loom
Unique Loom Austin Trellis 6 x 6 Dark Purple/Beige Round Geometric Industrial Area Rug | 3116026
Advertisement
Who said repetition is boring? Our Trellis Collection is created to cover your space with elegance and grace. The repeated motifs of its designs are an invitation to an ideal world of symmetry and harmony. The combination of simple identical patterns with a variety of colors elevates repetition to beauty! Unique Loom Austin Trellis 6 x 6 Dark Purple/Beige Round Geometric Industrial Area Rug | 3116026