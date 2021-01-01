From surya

Surya Austin 2 x 3 Wool Light Gray Indoor Solid Area Rug | AUS2301-23

Description

The comforting classic designs found within our Austin Collection inspire welcoming and homely ambiences that easily blend into a variety for decor themes! With their hand tufted construction, these rugs offer an affordable alternative to other handmade constructions while preserving the same natural demeanor and charm. Made with Viscose, Wool in India, and has Low Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty. Surya Austin 2 x 3 Wool Light Gray Indoor Solid Area Rug | AUS2301-23

