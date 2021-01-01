Signature Design by Ashley - Austere Contemporary Faux Leather 2 Seat Reclining Sofa - Brown

DUAL RECLINING SOFA: Discover the ultimate lounging experience with this recliner seat; With a simple pull-tab reclining motion, fall back into luxurious upholstery comforting you after a long day; It's soon to be your favorite spot in the living room DEEP CUSHIONED COMFORT: Sit back on high-resiliency foam cushions wrapped in smooth faux leather upholstery; Constructed with a sturdy corner-blocked frame and metal reinforced seat CONTEMPORARY STYLE: Subtle details like sporty jumbo stitching, antiqued gold-tone nail-head trim and a brown weather worn finish put a fresh spin on this handsome couch GREAT FOR FAMILY SPACES: This large sofa measures 91inches Wide by 40inches Deep by 42inches Height ARRIVES ASSEMBLED: Simply remove shipping cleats with a Phillips head screwdriver and your sofa is ready to enjoy; Instructions included; Fits through doorways 32inches or wider DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries; The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses; For every taste and budget