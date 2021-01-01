Austen Woven Pillow Case

If your bedroom's been feeling a little stuffy, try creating a new look by switching out your bedding! A pillowcase like this, for example, is a great option for changing up your restful retreat. Crafted in North America from woven polyester, this lightweight piece is pill-resistant, so it's ideal for regular use. With a striped chevron pattern against a solid-hued background, this piece lends your bedroom a boho look with a touch of Southwest style. And since it's machine washable, a quick cycle is all it takes to have this pillowcase feeling fresh. Size: Standard, Color: Cream