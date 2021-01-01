King Koil Austen Collection Marlow 14.5" Plush Euro Pillow Top Mattress Set- King

Advertisement
As the average person spends almost 33 years of their life resting in a bed, you deserve a mattress that offers a supremely luxurious feel. Handmade, handcrafted, sleep tested and designed to always support you, King Koil's Marlow approximately 14" Plush Euro Pillow Top Mattress caters to you. Crafted of exotic materials, this mattress offers a delightfully soft feel with zoned micro coils providing body contouring comfort and graphite infused Talalay latex creating a cool sleep surface.