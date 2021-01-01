Noble House Austell Upholstered Channel Stitch Chaise Lounge, Midnight Black and Dark Brown

Our chaise lounge creates a fusion of style that comes at no cost to the comfort. Refined with a curvaceous structure that is designed to fit the contours of your body, this lounge chair is both a cozy and modern addition to your living room space. Featuring beautiful channel stitching and lovely tapered legs, this chaise lounge is the perfect spot to stretch out in relaxation. Perfectly balancing comfort and style, this chaise lounge invites you to stretch out and unwind in outstanding coziness with its spectacular design.CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Featuring eye-catching channel stitching and curved design, our chaise lounge offers the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece. With a minimalistic yet refined structure, this set brings out a simplistic style that emphasizes comfort and functionality.CHANNEL STITCHING: The channel stitching in the seating offers an extra touch of sophistication that provides a smooth design. The straight stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort.BIRCH WOOD LEGS: This chaise lounge is supported by beautifully tapered birch wood legs which offer an attractive look and durable structure. Its fine grain takes stains well, giving this piece a gorgeous finish.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This chaise lounge is 25.75” W x 60.50” D x 32.25” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming lounge.ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this chaise lounge. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.