AUSPUM Foldable Portable Multifunction Laptop Table Lazy Laptop Table Tiny Desk, Adults/Students/Kids Breakfast Reading Tray Holder (Pink)

Easy to use and easy to carry! The non-slip bottom design ensures that your table is stable, and its distance between the legs is 22.1 inches provides plenty of room to stretch your feet. It's very lightweight and foldable, which means you can carry it with you almost. The W-shaped table legs have good stability, and the market is made of bold high-quality steel pipes. It has strong bearing capacity and good durability. It is also designed with non-slip cotton pad to avoid scratching the bed sheets and carpets. It avoids harsh noise when it comes into contact with the ground. Portable: Due to it foldable, you can storage it at the back you sofa( small interspace) indoor and take it for outdoor using