Ausitn 32.7" Wide Armchair

Features:Equipped with soft linen fabric and thick foam-filled cushions, soft and comfortable, elegant appearance.At the same time it can prevent children from falling.With stable side armrests, it can be used as a support system.Sturdy hardwood frame and cushion springs provide stability and durability.Add this perfect accessory to your lovely home.Product Type: SofaDesign: StandardSeating Capacity: 1Leg Material: Solid WoodStorage Included: NoSeat Style: Single cushion seatSkirted: NoUSB Port: NoLacey Act Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: YesMinimum Door Width - Side to Side: 29 InchesStorage Space Included: NoThis sofa is ideal for movie night, game night or big book night.Design: ArmchairSleeper Size: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Fabric Texture [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material: Linen BlendUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Upholstery Color: Upholstery Grade: Pattern: Solid ColorLegal Documentation: Back Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Back Type: Cushion backWeight Capacity: 250Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Arms Included: YesArm Type: Flared ArmsArm Material: Fabric;WoodArm Material Details: Ottoman Included: NoOttoman Height - Top to Bottom: Ottoman Width - Side to Side: Ottoman Depth - Front to Back: Leg Color: BlackTufted Cushions: NoSwivel: NoSeat Construction: Coil SpringRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Cover: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Slipcovered: Nailhead Trim: NoDurability: Scratch ResistantProduct Care: Wipe with clean cloth, or dry cleanedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: Anti-Microbial: NoNumber of Chairs Included: 1Leg Material: Manufactured WoodLeg Material Details: Mattress Included: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaCushion Construction: FoamFoam Density: 1.4 lbs./cu. ft. and underDouble Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Wyzenbeek Double Rub Count (for data collection): Martindale Cycle Rating (for data collection): Double rub count greater than 30,000: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalJoinery: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: W: Clean with water based detergent onlyCushion Ticking: Treatment: Treatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:TAA Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: CALGreen Compliant: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: GSA Approved: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): SCS Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NFPA Compliant: YesFire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Cer