With a contemporary stylish design, the High Point 20 is a luxury vinyl floor suitable for home or office. The protective wear layer is composed of urethane, which helps prevent water damage. The scuff- and stain-resistant planks are made to accommodate heavy use. The textured surface is easy to clean, delivering sophistication without expensive maintenance. When used according to specifications, the High Point 20 comes with a 30-year warranty ensuring your enjoyment of the floor's sheen for a long time. The planks are easy to install whether in a residence or business. A manufacturer-recommended adhesive is all you need to assemble your new floor. If you want a modern wood finish without expensive sourcing or complex cleaning requirements, this line of vinyl floor is for you. Shaw Aurora Wide Thick Water Resistant Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring (44.56-sq ft) in Gray | LX90900271