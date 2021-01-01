Aurora 28Cm Wide Polyester Wingback Chair

This armchair showcases an elegant wingback design and a bold geometric pattern for a chic Art Deco look in your living room or den. It's made from solid and engineered wood, and it's built on top of brown tapered legs. The recessed arms, tight back, and seat cushion are all upholstered in fabric with a two-toned hue, and filled with foam for lots of support during movie night or game night. We also love that this armchair requires tool-free assembly. This piece accommodates up to 250 lbs. Fabric: Gray