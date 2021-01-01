Unique Loom Aurora Trosa Beige 2' 7 x 10' 0 Runner Rug, Blue

Complement any floor with this Unique Loom Stockholm Collection 3 ft. x 10 ft. Runner. This runner is perfect to arrange at the end of your bed, or in your hallway as a decorative accent piece. This runner is crafted with stain-resistant fabrics and has fade-resistant materials. It is designed with beige elements, adding just the subtle touch you need to complete your home. It has an abstract motif, so you can style your area with a unique accent with its multidimensional design. Crafted from 100% polypropylene, this runner will be an extremely durable option for any living space. Color: Teal.