J Queen New York Aurora 20" Square Decorative Throw Pillow Bedding

The Aurora 20" Decorative Throw Pillow features an exquisite chambray blue base cloth and is embroidered on the face with an ivory colored traditional damask pattern using a bold raised crewel embroidery technique. The reverse of this pillow is crafted in a solid blue chambray with a faux linen look that matches back to the top of bed and is finished with a 1/4" blue piping. Pair this luxury accent pillow with the Aurora bedding set by J. Queen New York for a complete look.