Well Woven Aurora Mahal Traditional Oriental Medallion Ivory 3 ft. 11 in. x 5 ft. 3 ft. Area Rug

The Aurora collection brings together a curated array of patterns drawn from Modern Contemporary and Persian Oriental styles. A warm palette of red, Blue, and green jewel tones is accented by neutral colors of ivory and beige for a rug that's easy to match with any decor. The heat set polypropylene fiber gives a 0.4 in. pile that is soft and stain resistant. The 100% jute backing is safe for wood floors and all4 sides of the rug are serged for improved durability.