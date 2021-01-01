From novelty lights
novelty lights aurora golden motion sensing battery operated led stair light, pure white, uses 4 aaa batteries
Battery Operated Motion Activated LED Stair Light Uses 4-AAA Batteries (Not Included) - Extra Long Life Using Ultra Bright LED Technologies Automatic Timer Function - Stays Lit For 30 Seconds After Motion Activation Comes with Two Dual Purpose Magnetic or 3M Adhesive Strips For Mounting - Motion Sensing Range: 9.8 Feet Applications: Camper, RV, Campsite, Refridgerator, Under Cabinet, Stairs, or Any Place That Could Use a Mobile Motion Sensing Source Of Light