Alaterre Furniture Aurora Dove Gray Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed with Quad-Bunk Extension

Looking for a bed set to fit 4 that is also stylish and durable? The Aurora Twin Over Twin Wood Bunk Bed with Quad-Bunk Extension is your answer. With four twin beds, your bunking needs are all taken care of. Constructed of Brazilian Pine this bed frame is solid and can withstand the everyday use it will encounter. A unique layout gives plenty of room for four people without taking up too much floor space. Ideal for a child's room or a guest room when multiple visitors need a place to sleep. No need to purchase additional boxsprings, your mattresses can securely lay on the wooden frame slats. This bed frame can also be separated to create individual beds. Color: Dove Gray.