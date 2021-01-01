Dainty Home Aurora 70 in. x 72 in. 13-Piece Shower Curtain Set in White

Add simple elegance to your bathroom with this Aurora clipped Shower Curtain. It is a simple way to accessorize stylishly while protecting your washroom from excess moisture. Perfect for your shower stall rod, curved rod or tension rod, this long shower curtain adds decorative flair and visual interest to any bathroom decor. Each shower curtain has. 2 reinforced button holes for hanging with shower curtain hooks, that also come in this set. The soft cotton like fabric is transparent and must be used with a water proof shower curtain liner to ensure no water escapes while you shower. Easy to take care of, machine washable shower curtain can be washed as needed in cold water and tumble dry low. Color: White.