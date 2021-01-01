Friendly and fun, this little guy sits wrapped around an anchor in a nautical inspired motif. Part of our Kids Interactive collection, this one was created with our premium Wear-Dated nylon fiber for a soft touch and dependable durability. The fiber utilized in the design of this product has been performance-tested to meet strict standards of durability and stain resistance, for a quality you can trust! Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad Item # 440795. Mohawk Home Aurora 7 x 10 Navy Indoor Stripe Kids Area Rug in Blue | 12389 416 060096