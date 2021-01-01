Best Master Furniture Aurel Smoked Grey Linen Square Ottoman, Beige, Beige/Smoked Grey

This stylish squared ottoman will make a perfect addition to your living room or family room. It will be the focal point since it is very versatile and can be used to rest your foot, more seating for friends and family. It is upholstered in a beige finish in a linen blend fabric. The wood is in a smoked gray finish that is made to look rustic and distressed. This ottoman includes a bottom shelf for storage. Color: Beige/Smoked Grey.