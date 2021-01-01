From spracht
Spracht Aura Video Mate HD - Web camera - color - 1080p - audio - USB
Advertisement
With 1080p HD video and a wide angle view of 120°, your colleagues can join you for a small-group video conference call. The full duplex speaker with echo and noise cancellation means everyone will be heard well. And when the call is over, go back to listening to your music from iTunes. All from this powerful little device with the tiny footprint. Just plug in the USB and you’re ready to go - no software needed.