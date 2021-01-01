From gracie oaks
Aunisti 6 - Light Candle Style Wagon Wheel Chandelier with Hand Blown Glass Accents
The single-tier farmhouse wood chandelier in the walnut wood and aged oak artisan finish is influenced by both rustic and industrial design. The mixed materials on this transitional light fixture feature a wooden wagon wheel silhouette holding 6 cylindrical clear glass shades, create a warm, inviting feel. A versatile luminary to add a touch of farmhouse-inspired style wherever you install it. Perfect in your foyer, staircase, kitchen island, living room, or bedroom.