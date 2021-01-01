From winston porter
Augustine 27" Bronze Table Lamp with USB and Outlet
Lightweight, portable, and mindful of space, table lamps keep your home looking on the bright side with just-right task and accent lighting. The perfect pick for any contemporary aesthetic, this one features a rectangular base and two clean-lined pillars comprising the frame. It’s made from metal and boasts a bronze finish, while the included empire shade up top showcases a cream coloring. It measures 27'' H x 14'' W x 9'' D and accommodates one 100 W E26 light bulb (not included).