From madison park
Madison Park Augusta Upholstery Headboard, One Size , White
Advertisement
Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Included: 1 Headboard(s)Features: Nailhead Detail, Upholstered, Quick ShipJoinery: ScrewedTools Required: Screws (included), Phillips (not Included)Bed Size: QueenMeasurements: 63.75 Width/Inches, 3.5 Depth/Inches, 52.5 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 37 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 90% Plywood, 10% MetalFabric Description: MicrofiberFilling Content: 100% PolyesterMetal Finish: BronzeUpholstery Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Spot CleanDecor Styles: ContemporaryCountry of Origin: Imported