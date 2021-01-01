Mohawk Home Augusta Spokane Abyss Blue Woven Area Rug, 8'x11', Cream & Blue

100% PolypropyleneA rug pad of an exact or a similar size to your rug is essential to keeping your rug attractive and long-lasting. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug.Measures: 8'x11' | Pile Height: 1.26 inchesMachine Woven cut pile shag made of PermaStrand | Hard latex backing provides grip and helps the rug stay in place. It feels coarse to the touch, and we highly recommend the use of a rug pad to protect your floors.Stain and fade resistant fibersFamily Room; Kitchen; Dining Room; Home Office; Bedroom; Living Room; Game Room; Basement; Laundry Room