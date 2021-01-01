From alder & ore
Alder & Ore Augusta Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: Medium
Advertisement
The Augusta Pendant by Alder & Ore is a cool, contemporary choice that brings an artful blend of form and function to spaces. Suspended by a single down rod, a smooth, round glass shade that encases a single, visible bulb is surrounded by an openly styled, spherical frame. This frame features a bold finish and a series of open circles that add a dynamic, layered look to this design. Offering plenty of illumination to surroundings, this bright and airy piece is a playful addition to rooms. Shape: Cage. Color: Clear. Finish: Black with Vintage Brass