Augusta 6 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions

Have some fun in the sun on your patio or porch with this outdoor six-piece sectional set! Including one coffee table, one armchair, one slipper chair, two corner chairs, and one ottoman, each piece in this set is founded on a sturdy steel inner frame, and wrapped in tightly-woven gray wicker. Each seat is lined with weather-resistant seat and back cushions for added comfort and support, while the clean-lined coffee table features an easy-to-clean glass tabletop – perfect for serving drinks and appetizers at your next backyard bash. Cushion Color: Beige