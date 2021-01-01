Augetomn lio and Stith Professional Gaming Mouse Pad, Custom Design Stitched Edges Waterproof Non-Slip Rubber Base Mousepad Great for Laptop.

?material Description 100% Polyester Cloth, 3mm Rubber Pad At The Bottom? durable Stitched Edge The Mouse Pad Has An Exquisite Edge Technology, Which Can Provide Better Protection Against Wear And Ensure That You Will Not Be Deformed After Long-Term Use. slip-Resistant Rubber Base The Dense Shadow And Non-Slip Rubber Base Can Hold The Desktop Firmly. High-Quality Soft Materials Bring Comfort And Mouse Control. smooth Surface Ultra-Smooth Surface Provides Precise Positioning Performance Through Optics And Laser Technology. Suitable For Office, Game, Study, Suitable For Desktop, Laptop, Personal Computer, Console, Etc. Washing Instructions?Hand Wash Or Machine Wash, Do Not Bleach