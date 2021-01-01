From villeroy & boch
Villeroy & Boch Audun Ferme Soup/Cereal Bowl, 6.25 in, White/Gray
Charming dessert bowl Made of porcelain with a playful floral decoration to serve desserts and small snacks Small size ideal for small desserts or finger food such as nuts and olives, can be combined with dishes from the audun ferme series Also suitable for catering thanks to handy shape, stackable inside each other, shock and impact-resistant edges Dishwasher safe, suitable for microwaves and ovens up to 392. 0 °F, high quality: premium porcelain Made in Germany Contents: 1 x Villeroy & Boch audun ferme Soup/cereal bowl, 6. 25 in, premium porcelain, White/Gray, Weight: 0.56 Pounds, Manufacturer: Villeroy and Boch